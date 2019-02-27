NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea tweet met with anger from fans amid transfer ban appeal

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 07:49 PM

Chelsea have faced anger from their fans after they shared a post on Twitter about summer transfer targets, despite Fifa banning them from making signings.

The Blues were banned from registering new players and given a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs (more than €528,000) last week over the recruitment of 29 players aged under 18.

The London club is appealing against the decision and on Wednesday tweeted a link to their website on transfer targets for summer 2019, with the caption: “Who would you want to sign in the summer?”

(Chelsea FC/Twitter)

Previous examples indicate it is possible Chelsea could still buy players this summer.

Five years ago Barcelona were handed a ban for two transfer windows, also over the signing of players under the age of 18, but an appeal by the club pushed the punishment back to 2015, allowing them to sign Luis Suarez from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

However, Chelsea’s tweet was deleted within a matter of hours after it was met with anger from fans.

“Are you serious,” commented user @LavCFC, while another said the situation is “out of control”.

Other Chelsea fans appeared to be amused by the post, with @CFCDaily stating that the official page is now their “favourite parody account”.

The post was also responded to by rival clubs, with Zenit St Petersburg commending the post as banter.

The Russian club commented: “#TopBants”

Fifa on Friday announced Chelsea had been sanctioned for contravening article 19, which governs the international transfers of under-18s.

Its regulations prohibit the international transfer of players under 18, unless in specific circumstances not related to football. Players aged 16 to 18 can move within the European Union.

The Football Association was fined 510,000 Swiss francs (more than €448,000) for breaching the rules in connection with minors and also plans to contest the sanction.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Where does the Kepa incident leave Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri?

‘It was misunderstood’: Kepa adamant he did not defy Sarri’s instructions

‘Total disrespect’: How former players reacted to Kepa’s non-substitution

Chelsea should not fear repeat of Man City humbling in cup final – Barkley


KEYWORDS

ChelseafootballTransfersTwitter

More in this Section

Naby Keita focused on overcoming challenges of debut season with Liverpool

New boss Rodgers’ post-match speech had Leicester buzzing – Stowell

Fury will take another fight before Wilder rematch, WBC chief reveals

Football rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Always remembered: Emma Hannigan's friends on her enduring legacy

Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes

Bangladeshi food is worth getting to know, says former MasterChef finalist Saira Hamilton

How to make Saira Hamilton’s aloo bortha – spicy mashed potato

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »