News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injury

Chelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injury
By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 02:23 PM

Chelsea are still sweating on the severity of Tammy Abraham’s ankle injury.

Boss Frank Lampard confirmed the England hitman will miss Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Hull, but conceded the Blues are still waiting to find out how long he will be sidelined.

Abraham limped off the field at full-time after Chelsea’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

“The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything, but the other news is we still have to see how he develops,” said Lampard.

“He’s not fit for the weekend, but whether he’ll be fit for Leicester I’m still not sure. It’s still not clear at the moment.”

Chelsea face a challenging Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday, February 1. The Blues also face Manchester United and Tottenham in a pivotal schedule in February, with Lampard keen to see his 13-goal Premier League striker back to fitness as quickly as possible.

Lampard last week refused to dampen down links to wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, and continues to admit the Blues are keen to recruit a forward this month.

And the Chelsea boss said Abraham’s injury is “very relevant” to the club’s striker search.

“I think the impetus to bring in a striker or players potentially that can get on the end of these chances we’re creating is there, we have to be honest,” said Lampard.

“When you’re creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals that can be crucial. I don’t think it absolutely changes it but Tammy has been our main source of goals, so yes, it’s very relevant.

“I think there’s choice (in the transfer market), but it’s not the ideal window, history’s proven that.

“I think it’s about trying to get the choice right of the player we can bring in considering what’s available.

“The club know, and the games are showing that, my thoughts on that. So we’ll have to see how that goes between now and the end of the window.”

More on this topic

Mikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani CeballosMikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos

FA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boostFA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boost

Manchester United fined for failing to control players against LiverpoolManchester United fined for failing to control players against Liverpool

Solskjaer convinced Manchester United will give him more timeSolskjaer convinced Manchester United will give him more time

ChelseaFrank LampardTammy AbrahamPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

Mikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani CeballosMikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos

FA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boostFA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boost


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »