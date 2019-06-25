News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea receive permission to talk to Derby boss Frank Lampard

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 12:24 PM

Derby have given Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Lampard, the Blues’ record goalscorer, has been strongly linked with the job since Maurizio Sarri left the role this month.

A statement issued by Derby said: “Derby can confirm they have granted permission for Chelsea to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions. The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”

Derby reached the Championship play-off final under Lampard, losing 2-1 to Aston Villa at Wembley last month.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Waterford FC announce departure of Ismahil Akinade

More on this topic

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea exit confirmed as Juventus announce three-year deal

Derby keen to tie down Frank Lampard to new contract

Chelsea set to make approach for Frank Lampard

Chelsea agree deal for Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus

footballFrank LampardMaurizio SarriChelseaDerbyTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Klitschko reveals escape from boat fire

Waterford FC announce departure of Ismahil Akinade

James McGivern leads the Irish charge for boxing medals in Minsk today

Late Cavani header sees Uruguay snatch win over Chile


Lifestyle

Cork media go head to head in triathlon relay

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »