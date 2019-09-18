News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kick

Chelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kick
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:05 AM

Ross Barkley fluffed a late penalty as Frank Lampard suffered defeat on his Champions League debut as Chelsea manager.

The Blues, trailing to a goal from Valencia winger Rodrigo, were given a lifeline in the closing stages when VAR flagged up a handball in the area.

But Barkley’s spot-kick clipped the crossbar to condemn Lampard and his young side to a 1-0 loss in the Group H opener.

Barkley could not convert from the spot at the death (Nick Potts/PA)
Barkley could not convert from the spot at the death (Nick Potts/PA)

The Spaniards were supposed to be there for the taking, having arrived in west London in turmoil following the sacking of popular boss Marcelino last week, a move which has angered the players as well as the fans.

But they did not play like a team on the verge of mutiny and had too much nous for Lampard’s beginners, four of whom were making their Champions League debuts.

Lampard, who played 102 Champions League matches for Chelsea and captained them to their 2012 triumph, was perfectly placed to impart his experience of playing at this level to his youngsters – but it could still be a steep learning curve this season.

Tammy Abraham, fresh from his hat-trick at Wolves, was denied a maiden Champions League goal when his near-post flick was blocked by Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen.

Lampard greets Mount as the youngster comes off injured (Nick Potts/PA)
Lampard greets Mount as the youngster comes off injured (Nick Potts/PA)

Fellow rookie Mason Mount then received a painful introduction to Europe when former Arsenal midfielder Frances Coquelin left his studs on the inside of the youngster’s shin.

It was a nasty challenge which only earned Coquelin a yellow card, but after trying to play on Mount’s match came to a premature end after 14 minutes.

Abraham went close again with a far-post header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross and Willian’s powerful run through the middle only produced a shot which flew wide.

Willian, Chelsea’s biggest threat in the first half, almost fashioned a spectacular opener when he controlled Mateo Kovacic’s crossfield pass on his chest, but his first-time shot flew over.

At times Willian dazzled for the Blues (Nick Potts/PA)
At times Willian dazzled for the Blues (Nick Potts/PA)

And on the stroke of half-time the Brazilian’s fierce drive towards the near post was parried clear by Cillessen.

Marcos Alonso took the game to Valencia early in the second half, drilling in a free-kick which Cillessen tipped behind before heading the resulting corner over.

But in the 74th minute they fell behind, Rodrigo giving the Chelsea defence the slip as he raced onto Daniel Parejo’s chipped free-kick and swept the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Referee Cuneyt Cakir consults the pitchside camera to check a VAR decision (Nick Potts/PA)
Referee Cuneyt Cakir consults the pitchside camera to check a VAR decision (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s chance to snatch a point arrived five minutes from time when their players appealed for a handball, and replays did indeed show Fikayo Tomori’s header had struck the arm of defender Daniel Wass.

After an interminable VAR delay a spot-kick was finally given but Barkley, on as a substitute just seven minutes earlier, took responsibility only to crash his effort against the frame of the goal.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Barkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss LampardBarkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

Tuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real MadridTuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real Madrid

Pochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against OlympiacosPochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against Olympiacos

Russian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault caseRussian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault case


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballFrank LampardRodrigoRoss BarkleyValenciaWillianUEFA Champions LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

England cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedyEngland cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedy

World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar DonestskThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donestsk


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ series takes viewers behind the scenes at Ireland’s finest eateries – including Restaurant Chestnut, a Michelin award-winner within six months of opening. Vickie Maye meets the chef behind it, Rob KrawczykGoing beyond the menu: RTÉ series goes behind the scenes at some of Ireland's finest restaurants

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »