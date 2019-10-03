Chelsea pair Tomori and Abraham rewarded for club form with England call

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has been handed a first England call-up as team-mate Tammy Abraham also returns to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Three Lions travel to take on the Czech Republic in Prague on October 11 before a trip to face Bulgaria three days later.

Tomori and Abraham were two of three players included this time around who had missed out on the previous squad, with Everton midfielder Fabian Delph also recalled. Fikayo Tomori has impressed under Frank Lampard (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drop out, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool.

Tomori, who was born in Canada and represented them at Under-20 level, has established himself in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side of late and is rewarded with a maiden senior England call-up.

Abraham scored his eighth goal in 10 games in Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League win over Lille on Wednesday night and is back in the squad having made his debut almost two years ago. The goals keep coming for Tammy Abraham (Joe Giddens/PA)

He featured in friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November 2017 and remains eligible for Nigeria unless he picks up a competitive cap in the forthcoming games.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is again a high-profile absentee, with Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold preferred.