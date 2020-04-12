News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea mourn goalkeeping great Peter Bonetti

Chelsea mourn goalkeeping great Peter Bonetti
By Press Association
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 03:35 PM

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died, his former club have announced. He was 78.

Bonetti made 729 appearances for the Blues, keeping 208 clean sheets, from 1960 to 1975, with a second spell following from 1977 to 1979.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”

Bonetti was nicknamed ‘The Cat’ for his outstanding reflexes and agility.

He made his Chelsea debut as an 18-year-old, keeping a first clean sheet in March 1960.

His shutout record was only surpassed by Petr Cech in 2014, while only Ron Harris, with 795 has made more appearances for the Blues.

Harris and Bonetti were long-time team-mates, as was Bobby Tambling, who scored 202 Blues goals, a record only beaten by Frank Lampard in May 2013.

His Chelsea spells were punctuated by a brief stint in the United States with St Louis Stars. He also had spells with Dundee United and Woking.

Bonetti made seven appearances for England, including in the 1970 World Cup finals, but Gordon Banks was always preferred.

He was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but did not play, belatedly receiving a winners’ medal in June 2009.

Bonetti was twice promoted to the First Division with Chelsea and won the 1964-65 League Cup, 1970 FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971.

READ MORE

'It was one lap too many': Stirling Moss dies at the age of 90

More on this topic

Wayne Rooney brands pressure on players over wages ‘a disgrace’Wayne Rooney brands pressure on players over wages ‘a disgrace’

5 players who could be back to full fitness when Premier League campaign resumes5 players who could be back to full fitness when Premier League campaign resumes

Premier League announces wage deferral plansPremier League announces wage deferral plans

PFA says footballers must ‘share burden’ after UK Health Secretary calls for pay cutPFA says footballers must ‘share burden’ after UK Health Secretary calls for pay cut

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Jan Frodeno completes indoor IronmanJan Frodeno completes indoor Ironman

'It was one lap too many': Stirling Moss dies at the age of 90'It was one lap too many': Stirling Moss dies at the age of 90

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Kenny Dalglish released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosisKenny Dalglish released from hospital following coronavirus diagnosis


Lifestyle

Wolf Hall, a Stephen Hawking biopic and a classic Munster final between Cork and Waterford all feature among today's best.Sunday's TV Highlights: Wolf Hall, Stephen Hawking and a classic Munster final all feature

Social distancing can be tough. It can be especially tough for grandparents, who aren’t used to spending time away from family, especially their grandkids.From a distance: Small steps to lift spirits of grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »