Chelsea motivated by top four aims and not revenge against United – Kante

N’Golo Kante insists Chelsea are solely focused on a top-four Premier League finish and not revenge against Manchester United.

United thrashed the Blues 4-0 on the season’s opening day at Old Trafford on August 11, Marcus Rashford firing a double and Anthony Martial and Daniel James also on target.

Chelsea might have endured the worst possible start to life under new boss and former midfielder Frank Lampard, but the west London men have since secured themselves a solid hold on fourth place. United thrashed Chelsea on the opening day (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Blues host United in the league return on Monday night and could even open up a nine-point gap on the Red Devils with victory – but France star Kante insists only Champions League qualification is on Chelsea’s minds.

“Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it’s a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more; it’s an important game for both teams,” said Kante.

“We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don’t look at this. We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that’s why we need to win, not to get revenge.

“It’s important for us and the fans so we need them to keep supporting us as they always do and we will try to give our best to make them proud.”

New Blues boss Lampard has handed a clutch of youngsters their first-team breakthrough in his first season at the Stamford Bridge helm.

But Kante has revealed the former England star is also making his impression felt on Chelsea’s senior players too.

“He was here for a long time as a player and won many trophies but now he is back with the status as manager of Chelsea,” Kante told Chelsea’s official club website. Kante is enjoying working with Lampard (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We know all about him as a player so when he speaks about my position as a midfielder, to go forward and get the balance in the team, you listen to him.

“He has good ideas, he wants to play the young players and the older players together to get our target to be in the Champions League.

“Frank knows how to bring the players to their best and we have time to get what we want from this season.”