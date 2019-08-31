News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Tiemoue Bakayoko has returned to former club Monaco on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old France midfielder joined the Blues from the then-Ligue 1 champions in July 2017 but struggled to make an impression and was sent on loan to AC Milan for the 2018-19 campaign.

He is now back at the Stade Louis II, where he will reunite with head coach Leonardo Jardim and Cesc Fabregas, with whom he played in Chelsea’s FA Cup final-winning team of 2018.

Monaco announced Bakayoko’s arrival on Saturday evening and revealed they have an option to buy the one-cap France international from Frank Lampard’s side.

- Press Association

