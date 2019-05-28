NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante may miss Europa League final

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is 50-50 to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, head coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed.

The France international has missed his side’s last two matches with a knee injury and may be unable to play in Baku.

Sarri said: “Very little problem with his knee. The problem is the timing. We are trying. At the moment we don’t know. We will try until the last moment.”

Sarri, who arrived at Chelsea last July, has recently been linked with a return to his homeland to take over at Juventus.

But the Italian said: “I want to think only to the final, then I have a contract with Chelsea for two years.

“First of all, I will speak with Chelsea. This is not the moment. Now we have to only think to the final.”

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another to be linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer is playmaker Eden Hazard, who Sarri says can sometimes become bored in training.

Sarri said: “It is a pleasure during the match – sometimes during the week it is a problem!

“He has to try to become the best in Europe… during the training sometimes he is boring because for him everything is really very easy.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Ex-Cork City star to return to Turner's Cross for July friendly

More on this topic

Sarri: Europa League final result could be decisive regarding my future

Sokratis and Xhaka in ‘Let’s do it for Mkhitaryan’ Europa League final plea

No one can question gentleman Petr Cech’s integrity – Unai Emery

Emery insists Arsenal focused on clinching Europa League title

ChelseaEden HazardMaurizio SarriN'Golo KanteUEFA Europa LeagueTOPIC: Europa League final

More in this Section

Sarri: Europa League final result could be decisive regarding my future

Sokratis and Xhaka in ‘Let’s do it for Mkhitaryan’ Europa League final plea

Osaka hits back to defeat Schmiedlova and progress at French Open

Jamie Murray admits splitting from doubles partner Bruno Soares is a gamble


Lifestyle

Limiting screen use is not the way to tackle teenage sleep problems – how to browse healthily at night

Humble spud goes signature for world-leading chef Clare Smyth

Baby’s bath a big experience

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »