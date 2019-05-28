Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante may miss Europa League final

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is 50-50 to take on Arsenal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, head coach Maurizio Sarri has revealed.

The France international has missed his side’s last two matches with a knee injury and may be unable to play in Baku.

Sarri said: “Very little problem with his knee. The problem is the timing. We are trying. At the moment we don’t know. We will try until the last moment.”

Sarri, who arrived at Chelsea last July, has recently been linked with a return to his homeland to take over at Juventus.

But the Italian said: “I want to think only to the final, then I have a contract with Chelsea for two years.

“First of all, I will speak with Chelsea. This is not the moment. Now we have to only think to the final.” Eden Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another to be linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer is playmaker Eden Hazard, who Sarri says can sometimes become bored in training.

Sarri said: “It is a pleasure during the match – sometimes during the week it is a problem!

“He has to try to become the best in Europe… during the training sometimes he is boring because for him everything is really very easy.”

- Press Association