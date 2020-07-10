News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour facing four-month injury lay-off

By Press Association
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 02:59 PM

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour facing four-month injury lay-off

Billy Gilmour could be sidelined for as long as four months after knee surgery, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said.

The 19-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge, but will not feature again this term.

The Scot started Chelsea’s 3-2 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday, but was replaced in the closing stages by Jorginho.

Lampard revealed he told Gilmour to be proud of his first senior year in west London.

“Billy Gilmour has had an operation on his knee this morning, so he will be out we estimate somewhere between three and four months unfortunately,” said Lampard.

“I’m obviously very disappointed as we all are here and of course Billy himself.

“I spoke with him yesterday at length, and giving him support. He’s a tough boy, it hit him hard especially as a young boy who has just made a breakthrough.

“But I told him he should be very pleased with what he’s done and the impact he’s had this season anyway. His attitude will get him back as quickly as he can.

Jorginho, pictured, could play an important role for Chelsea with Billy Gilmour injured (John Walton/PA)
Jorginho, pictured, could play an important role for Chelsea with Billy Gilmour injured (John Walton/PA)

“His character for me is fantastic, particularly with his age, to get himself around the first-team squad and push himself into the team.

“I’m sure he’ll do everything right, put in the work and the rehab, and he has a very close-knit family around him who will help. But we’re his family too, so we’ll be there for him.

“Hopefully it will cover a period of the close season and into pre-season, so hopefully he’s not missing as many games as he might have done.”

Italy midfielder Jorginho could now step up to start his first match since football’s resumption in Sunday’s clash at Sheffield United.

N’Golo Kante will miss out again however due to a hamstring issue, while Mateo Kovacic will come back into contention after a knock.

Former Napoli player Jorginho is understood to be wanted back in Serie A by Juventus, and has found himself down the Blues’ pecking order since the league’s restart.

But Lampard insisted the 28-year-old has nothing to prove to anyone at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t think there’s a point to prove, there is no point to prove,” said Lampard.

“He proves it in training and when he plays for me. I hope there isn’t a point to prove as such, I just want to see the usual Jorginho.”

When asked whether Jorginho would be a Chelsea player next season, Lampard only added: “I keep getting asked about next season, but it’s irrelevant to me; these final few games will define how we sit and look at this season and look forward to next.”

More on this topic

Tammy Abraham signs Chelsea contract extensionTammy Abraham signs Chelsea contract extension

Jose Mourinho believes match officials should explain their decisionsJose Mourinho believes match officials should explain their decisions

Brendan Rodgers warns Leicester players over Champions League thoughtsBrendan Rodgers warns Leicester players over Champions League thoughts

Manchester United and Wolves could meet in Europa League semi-finalsManchester United and Wolves could meet in Europa League semi-finals


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Billy GilmourChelseaFrank LampardJorginhoPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Alan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant managerAlan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points recordLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Eric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose MourinhoEric Dier met with fan he confronted in the stands, says Jose Mourinho

Pep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City displayPep Guardiola hails departing David Silva in impressive Manchester City display


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »