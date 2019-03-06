NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea launch transfer ban appeal

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Carl Markham

Chelsea face a wait to discover whether their one-year transfer ban will be temporarily lifted after lodging an appeal with Fifa.

Last month the club were issued with a two-window registration ban and fined 600,000 Swiss francs (€528,363) by the governing body’s disciplinary committee over the recruitment of 29 players aged under 18.

Chelsea immediately said they “categorically refute the findings” but having now appealed, they must await a decision from Fifa’s appeal committee about whether there will be an easing of restrictions ahead of a hearing being convened.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona have all been sanctioned for similar offences.

Barcelona unsuccessfully contested their two-window ban but their appeal against it delayed the penalty and allowed them to sign players.

Real Madrid’s penalty was reduced on appeal to one January window, which had little impact.

The next transfer window does not officially open for almost another three months but — with Fifa giving no indication of when the appeal committee may sit — it leaves the club in limbo for the time being.

“We can confirm that Fifa has received an appeal from Chelsea FC over the said case,” a Fifa spokesman said.

“As a general rule we do not make comparisons with previous cases. There is no exact timetable for the hearings and decisions taken by the Fifa appeal committee.”

In January 2016 possible irregularities in the signing of Bertrand Traore by Chelsea were highlighted.

Chelsea officially signed Traore in January 2014, the first transfer window after his 18th birthday, but it emerged he played for the club more than two years earlier, when he was 16.

Fifa did not confirm if Traore’s transfer was one of the 29 for which Chelsea have been punished, but it was the trigger for the investigation.

More on this topic

Chelsea lodge appeal against FIFA transfer ban

Hazard targets maximum points from remaining matches to secure top four finish

Sarri warns Tottenham that they are now embroiled in a top four battle

Jose Mourinho convinced Kepa saga was a misunderstanding


More in this Section

Manchester City consider investing in Indian club

Dortmund have an unfair advantage in Spurs tie, says boss Pochettino

John O’Shea: Solskjaer more than Mr Nice Guy

Stephen Kenny: Football shouldn’t follow rugby residency route


Lifestyle

Burns survivor Catrin Pugh is the face of a new beauty campaign

Struggle with binge eating? 8 expert tips to help beat the cycle

Meet 2019’s new show plants – here are 10 to look out for

Chanel’s first show after Karl Lagerfeld’s death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »