NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 06:57 PM

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is to have surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon which ended his season.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and is scheduled to have an operation on Tuesday evening.

“Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening,” said a club statement.

It means he will miss the club’s remaining fixtures as they bid to secure a top-four spot and also win the Europa League.

He will also miss England’s Nations League finals this summer after making his debut last month.

Hudson-Odoi, a product of Chelsea’s academy system, made 28 appearances and scored five goals in his breakthrough season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will have surgery on Tuesday night (Adam Davy/PA)

He made his debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City in August and his emergence as a first-team player attracted the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, who handed the forward his first senior cap against Czech Republic and followed it up with a start in the 5-0 win in Montenegro.

England’s manager was not the only one to be interested in Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich trying and failing to take him to the Bundesliga with a £35million bid in January.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Watch: Shane Long scores the fastest-ever goal in Premier League history

Nuno urges Wolves to play on the front foot against Arsenal

The major talking points ahead of the Manchester derby

Survey reveals who fans would prefer out of Liverpool and Man City to win Premier League

KEYWORDS

Callum Hudson-OdoiGareth SouthgatePremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Anita Asante: Raheem Sterling is right, football must do more to tackle racism

5 things to know about Crucible giant-killer James Cahill

Sports surgeon believes Hudson-Odoi will require Achilles operation

Nuno urges Wolves to play on the front foot against Arsenal


Lifestyle

Stories from a seanachaí at Cork World Book Fest

Hats off to Dali: Exhibition shows largest collection of artist's work in Ireland

Meet the Cork man who made Westlife's new video

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »