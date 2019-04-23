Chelsea Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is to have surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon which ended his season.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley and is scheduled to have an operation on Tuesday evening.

“Callum is seeing a specialist this afternoon and is expected to undergo surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening,” said a club statement.

It means he will miss the club’s remaining fixtures as they bid to secure a top-four spot and also win the Europa League.

He will also miss England’s Nations League finals this summer after making his debut last month.

Hudson-Odoi, a product of Chelsea’s academy system, made 28 appearances and scored five goals in his breakthrough season. Callum Hudson-Odoi will have surgery on Tuesday night (Adam Davy/PA)

He made his debut in the Community Shield against Manchester City in August and his emergence as a first-team player attracted the attention of England boss Gareth Southgate, who handed the forward his first senior cap against Czech Republic and followed it up with a start in the 5-0 win in Montenegro.

England’s manager was not the only one to be interested in Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich trying and failing to take him to the Bundesliga with a £35million bid in January.

- Press Association