Chelsea get Man Utd in Carabao Cup draw, while Liverpool land Arsenal

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 11:51 PM

Chelsea’s reward in the Carabao Cup fourth round for their 7-1 win over Grimsby is a home tie against Manchester United.

Frank Lampard saw his Blues side win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since he took over with Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi’s brace, Pedro, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi ensuring a comfortable evening.

United needed penalties to edge past League One Rochdale.

That is not the only intriguing tie in the last 16 as Arsenal will travel to Liverpool.

The two lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, League Two pair Crawley and Colchester, were drawn together.

Southampton’s prize for a first win at local rivals Portsmouth in 35 years is a trip to Manchester City.

There were also all-Premier League ties between Everton and Watford and Aston Villa and Wolves.

Leicester will travel to Burton, while in an all-League One clash Oxford will host Sunderland.

Carabao CupLeague CupTOPIC: Soccer

