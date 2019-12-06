News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea free to make transfers in January after ban lifted

Chelsea free to make transfers in January after ban lifted
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Chelsea’s transfer ban has been lifted, freeing up boss Frank Lampard to make signings in the January window.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has halved Chelsea’s two-window FIFA transfer ban and their financial sanction, after the west London club’s appeal.

The Blues were hit with the FIFA transfer embargo last season on issues relating to the signing of overseas youth players.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be able to make new signings in January (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be able to make new signings in January (John Walton/PA)

“The sole arbitrator found that CFC did violate Articles 19.1 (related to the international transfer of minors) and 19.3 (related to the first registration of minors), but for a significantly smaller number of players (about one third of the violations found by FIFA),” read a CAS statement.

“In addition, the violations of other RSTP rules were found to be less serious than those attributed to Chelsea FC by FIFA.

“Accordingly, the Sole Arbitrator reduced the sanction to one single transfer ban (which Chelsea FC already served during the 2019 summer registration period), and halved the monetary sanction.”

Chelsea will now be able to sign front line recruits in January, with a new left-back a priority for manager Lampard.

Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

The Blues can also look at a replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid in the summer on a deal that could rise as high as £150million.

Chelsea were hit with the initial transfer ban in April after it was alleged Bertrand Traore had played for the club for several years before being registered in 2014.

Documents published by FIFA later claimed the Blues had breached the governing body’s regulations 150 times.

Chelsea always strongly contested the findings however, initially issuing a statement saying the club “categorically refutes” the claims.

But now while CAS has partially upheld the FIFA ruling, the Blues are at least free to bring in new recruits next month.

There could be new arrivals at Stamford Bridge next month (Adam Davy/PA)
There could be new arrivals at Stamford Bridge next month (Adam Davy/PA)

Swiss-based CAS confirmed it had “modified” FIFA’s sanctions following Chelsea’s appeal, halving the length of the transfer ban and also cutting the club’s fine in two.

The CAS statement read: “The following sanctions have now been imposed by the CAS: Chelsea is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period.

“Chelsea is ordered to pay a fine to FIFA of the amount of 300,000 Swiss Francs.

“The warning and the reprimand are confirmed.”

READ MORE

Donal Conway to step down as President of FAI

More on this topic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derbyOle Gunnar Solskjaer aims dig at Manchester City ahead of derby

Amazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverageAmazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverage

Sean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier LeagueSean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier League

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

CASCourt of Arbitration for Premier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Ferguson steps in after Everton give Silva bulletFerguson steps in after Everton give Silva bullet

Arsenal’s winless streak continues as Brighton pull off stunning winArsenal’s winless streak continues as Brighton pull off stunning win

Chubby champ Andy Ruiz a 21st century Cinderella ManChubby champ Andy Ruiz a 21st century Cinderella Man

Paudie Murray backs new rules but says ending league semi-finals a ‘joke’Paudie Murray backs new rules but says ending league semi-finals a ‘joke’


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »