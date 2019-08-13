News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea ‘desperately want’ to win Super Cup, says Lampard

Chelsea ‘desperately want’ to win Super Cup, says Lampard
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 10:57 AM

Frank Lampard has challenged Chelsea to “give it everything” in their Super Cup final showdown with Liverpool.

Lampard was twice a losing finalist in the competition as a Blues player in 2012 and 2013 but now has the opportunity to get his hands on a first piece of silverware since becoming the club’s head coach over the summer.

His reign got off to an ignominious start as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, but the former midfielder is hopeful of bouncing back in Istanbul on Wednesday.

“We need to be absolutely ready,” Lampard told uefa.com. “It’s a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I’ve never won it, a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything.

“Going up against the team with the quality of Liverpool in a final is as tense as finals can be.

“You can lose finals; they’re very tough. But what you cannot do is lose it on the premise that we weren’t prepared, or we didn’t have that hunger or desire or everything you need to try and win a game of this magnitude.

“It’s going to be one of my first competitive games as manager of this club.

“Every player in there needs to be aware of the importance of the game to this club and we have to give everything, because it’s going to be tough.

“It’s going to be tough, but we cannot walk off the pitch and think, ‘Oh, we could’ve done that’ or ‘We missed that opportunity’ or ‘We weren’t quite ready’ or make any excuses for ourselves.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bayern Munich sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic on loanBayern Munich sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic on loan

Rafael Benitez insists lack of trust was reason for Newcastle exitRafael Benitez insists lack of trust was reason for Newcastle exit

Paudie O’Connor could make Bradford return tonightPaudie O’Connor could make Bradford return tonight

Roof partially collapses at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium amid high windsRoof partially collapses at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium amid high winds

footballFrank LampardUEFA Super CupChelseaLiverpoolLiverpool vs ChelseaVodafone ParkTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Cullen sizes up World Cup contendersCullen sizes up World Cup contenders

‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses

Even the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrivesEven the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrives


Lifestyle

Country manor offers style, character and plenty of relaxation, writes Rowena Walsh.Lots of luxury and character at Lyrath country manor

Helen O’Callaghan on the difficulties students face in living away from home.College accommodation: Secure, affordable housing proving a real challenge

I chose Commerce because it is an extremely broad sector of Business.Student profile: When choosing a course, it's good to keep your options open

The rain put a damper on the outdoor events at Kilkenny Arts Festival, but there were plenty stand-outs among the classical music events, writes Cathy Desmond.Plenty of stand-outs at Kilkenny Arts Festival despite the rainfall

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »