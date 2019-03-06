NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Chelsea defender David Luiz talks up head coach Maurizio Sarri

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 07:28 PM

David Luiz has described Maurizio Sarri as a “great human” and praised him for sticking to his footballing principles during Chelsea’s recent struggles.

Blues head coach Sarri came under intense pressure last month following a string of poor performances and humiliating Premier League defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

The 60-year-old Italian was criticised for his possession-based ‘Sarri-ball’ style of play and repetitive substitutions, but has since improved the club’s fortunes.

“You don’t change your character because of the situation, I think you change the situation,” said Luiz, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg clash with Dynamo Kiev.

“He’s a great human, someone with the love and passion for football, someone loving with people and trying to help everybody, and trying to give the best advice.

“When you lose a game, like we did in Manchester (6-0), no one is going to be happy and coming here joking around.

“He’s a real person, and real people have feelings good and bad.”

After sections of the Stamford Bridge crowd jeered Sarri during the FA Cup loss to Manchester United last month, Chelsea responded with a positive performance in the Carabao Cup final before eventually losing to Manchester City on penalties.

The Blues have since beaten London rivals Tottenham and Fulham in the league to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification through a top-four finish.

Despite some modifications, Brazil defender Luiz dismissed suggestions that Sarri had dispensed with his philosophy.

And the 31-year-old also insists he and his team-mates are fully behind the tactics.

“Change the style? I don’t think so, the style didn’t change,” he said.

“We just adapted some moments of the game, like the line to have high pressure or not.

“But our philosophy is to play from the back with possession and try to control the game.

“For many years everybody said Chelsea were winning but never controlled the game. Now we control the game and people say we don’t win.

“Every player believes in his philosophy and everyone is giving 100 per cent to achieve our goals.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fixture congestion should not be used as an excuse, says Arsenal boss Emery

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez set for spell on sidelines

Brazil duo Ederson and Alisson lead way in modern-day goalkeeping – Dida

Rice on target for West Ham as Newcastle revival ends


KEYWORDS

ChelseaDavid LuizMaurizio SarriUEFA Europa League

More in this Section

England duo to be given chance to prove fitness for Italy clash

Sergio Ramos’ suspension under the spotlight after Real Madrid lose to Ajax

Lewis Hamilton set for title battle with flying Ferrari

Pochettino dreams of Champions League quarter-final in new stadium


Lifestyle

Video: 5 benefits of mixed martial arts for women

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »