News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four

Chelsea cruise to routine victory over Watford and move back into top four
By Press Association
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 10:28 PM

Chelsea 3 - 0 Watford

Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley struck to sink Watford 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and limit Chelsea’s fall from the Premier League’s top four to less than five hours.

France’s World Cup-winning striker Giroud angled a fine effort for his third goal in five Premier League games, with the 33-year-old showing renewed sharpness.

Brazil forward Willian tucked away another nerveless penalty: his third in as many league matches, after his spot-kicks in the 2-1 win over Manchester City and Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at West Ham.

Former Everton midfielder Barkley then capped another industrious performance with a smart strike in stoppage time.

Chelsea’s demoralising midweek defeat by the Hammers, coupled with Manchester United thrashing Bournemouth 5-2 on Saturday afternoon had seen the Blues drop out of the league’s top four for the first time since October.

But Frank Lampard’s men jumped straight back above United to reclaim fourth spot, with a commanding Saturday night victory in west London.

Lampard had demanded atonement for Wednesday’s shock loss at West Ham, and his focused Chelsea charges delivered against an admittedly-limited Watford outfit.

Stamford Bridge has been awash for weeks with talk of a summer signings revolution, but here it was the old guard who came good for Lampard.

Giroud recently signed a one-year contract extension, but he will face extra competition next term in the shape of £53million RB Leipzig recruit and prolific Germany hitman Timo Werner.

The 31-year-old Willian continues to hold out for three years on a new deal, whereas Chelsea only want to offer him two.

But the 70-cap Brazil star now boasts 11 goals in all competitions this term, and three in two matches after his brace amid that galling loss at West Ham.

Lampard has made no secret of his desire to retain Willian’s services next term, and the well-liked winger has doubtless again boosted his chances of a new Blues contract.

Kepa’s awkward pass left the double-marked Andreas Christensen in hot water on the edge of his own box in an inauspicious start.

The Dane rode out of trouble well enough and once the Blues settled they took control.

Christian Pulisic again matched industry with invention, the 21-year-old again proving vital to Chelsea’s attacking rhythm and shape.

The United States forward slipped Giroud in on the inside left but the Frenchman could not stretch Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

Mere minutes later Giroud pounced on the opportunity to make amends, drilling home from almost the same position.

This time it was Barkley who slid Giroud through, with the 33-year-old making no mistake in leaving Foster with no chance.

Watford’s deep double-bank defending continually invited Chelsea to attack, and once in the lead the Blues moved with more fluency and comfort.

Pulisic caused panic in the Hornets’ box, inciting a clumsy challenge from Etienne Capoue – and a penalty was the only outcome.

So up stepped Willian, stroking into the net after his now-customary stuttering run-up.

Chelsea continued to dominate after the break, and Willian scythed through Watford’s cover before sending a cute ball through for Giroud.

The Blues striker found the target once more but Foster conjured a solid save.

Willian’s dipping 20-yard drive drew another good stop from Foster. Kurt Zouma connected well from the resulting corner but his header was straight at the Watford goalkeeper.

Late on Danny Welbeck squandered Watford’s only real chance of the night, with Kepa Arrizabalaga pulling off a good save from the striker’s low shot.

Chelsea were denied a second penalty at the death, with Christian Kabasele judged not to have felled the marauding Pulisic after a video assistant referee check.

Just when the Blues were expecting to settle for a goalless second-half though, up popped the in-form Barkley with a smart strike to seal the comprehensive Chelsea win.

READ MORE

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel Arteta

More on this topic

Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel ArtetaArsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League – Mikel Arteta

Mason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside BournemouthMason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on trackJamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on track

Norwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow RoadNorwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow Road


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Olivier GiroudRoss BarkleyWillianPremier LeagueChelseaWatfordChelsea vs WatfordTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Sean McCarthy: 'The last 10% that was needed, Canon O’Brien was the man to get that out of players'Sean McCarthy: 'The last 10% that was needed, Canon O’Brien was the man to get that out of players'

Cork boss Jerry Wallace lodges appeal against axing of All-Ireland Minor Camogie ChampionshipCork boss Jerry Wallace lodges appeal against axing of All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship

Klopp won't give out Premier League appearances ‘like Christmas presents’Klopp won't give out Premier League appearances ‘like Christmas presents’

Lewis Hamilton sets pace with practice double as Formula One returns in AustriaLewis Hamilton sets pace with practice double as Formula One returns in Austria


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »