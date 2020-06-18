News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Chelsea confirm signing of Leipzig striker Timo Werner

By Press Association
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, subject to the forward completing a medical.

The 24-year-old will join the Stamford Bridge club in July after they met the German’s release clause, reported to be around £53million.

Werner, who scored his 32nd goal of the season for Leipzig on Wednesday night, will stay in Germany until the end of the Bundesliga season.

Werner, who was reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool, said on Chelsea’s official website: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Timo Werner was in demand (John Walton/PA)
Timo Werner was in demand (John Walton/PA)

Blues director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very excited that Timo Werner has chosen to join Chelsea. He is a player who was coveted all over Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare mix of being young and exciting and yet established and proven.

“We can’t wait to have Timo on board, but until then we wish him and RB Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”

