News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea close in on signing Timo Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea close in on signing Timo Werner from Leipzig
By Press Association
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 08:21 PM

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old was attracting interest from Liverpool, but it is understood the Blues have made the move and have met the German’s release clause, reported to be around £53million.

He is expected to tie up a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge in what would be a major coup for Chelsea.

Germany international Timo Werner is having an excellent season (PA)
Germany international Timo Werner is having an excellent season (PA)

Werner seemed destined for a move to Anfield after a year of speculation, but the Reds have failed to act, with the striker’s release clause expiring on June 15.

The Germany international has scored 31 goals for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions this season – including one against Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 – and is set to join when the transfer window opens later this summer.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

More on this topic

Premier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venuesPremier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venues

Tottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of EnglandTottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of England

Premier League to allow five substitutions per team for remainder of 2019-20 seasonPremier League to allow five substitutions per team for remainder of 2019-20 season

Shane Long agrees new two-year Southampton dealShane Long agrees new two-year Southampton deal


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ChelseaRB LeipzigTimo WernerTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Hurling Hands: Jill Horan - I never took to the plastic hurleys — the touch wasn't the sameHurling Hands: Jill Horan - I never took to the plastic hurleys — the touch wasn't the same

Simon Zebo desperate as ever to land that elusive European titleSimon Zebo desperate as ever to land that elusive European title

Premier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venuesPremier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venues

Tottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of EnglandTottenham take out £175m loan from the Bank of England


Lifestyle

Harpers from Cork and beyond have been making the most of online interaction, and a 240-strong ensemble will perform O’Carolan’s ‘Fanny Power’ this weekend, writes Pet O’Connell.Harps for Hope makes online connections to form 240-strong ensemble

A revamp of Disco Pigs may be on hold, but Corcadorca have developed a new socially-distant work for the residents of various housing estates around Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.Disco Pigs on hold but Corcadorca to go live for Cork Midsummer

Bernard Wilson has written a children’s book about Mary Elmes, the Cork woman who helped to save hundreds of youngsters from Second World War concentration camps. Rowena Walsh reportsMiss Mary to the rescue: How a Cork women saved hundreds from concentration camps

My teeth have become sensitive lately and the pain can be intense. I’ve swapped my normal toothpaste for a ‘sensitive’ version but it hasn’t made a difference. What would you suggest?Natural health: My sensitive teeth are causing intense pain

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »