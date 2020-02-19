News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea claim Man Utd fans made homophobic chants at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea claim Man Utd fans made homophobic chants at Stamford Bridge
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 08:35 AM

Chelsea have alleged that a “large group” of Manchester United fans made homophobic chants at Monday’s game between the clubs at Stamford Bridge.

A number of fans were prevented from entering the ground ahead of the Premier League clash and others were ejected during United’s 2-0 win, according to Chelsea.

A statement on the club’s website read: “At last night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants.

“A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club.

“Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in cooperation with Manchester United we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.

“Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour.”

The PA news agency has approached Manchester United for comment.

READ MORE

Champions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid

More on this topic

Manchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stageManchester United make Chelsea pay as VAR takes centre stage

Football rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem SterlingFootball rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem Sterling

Norwich fans display Pride banner celebrating ‘magnificent’ Fashanu goalNorwich fans display Pride banner celebrating ‘magnificent’ Fashanu goal

Sadio Mane moves Liverpool closer to long-awaited Premier League titleSadio Mane moves Liverpool closer to long-awaited Premier League title

Premier LeagueChelseaMan UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Champions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico MadridChampions League holders Liverpool suffer first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid

A rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciouslyA rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciously

‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan takes a look at Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones memorabiliaRolling Stones memorabilia going under the hammer

All ages can suffer from spots across their back but thankfully, there are many things we can do about them, says Jennifer RockThe Skin Nerd: back to basics to treat the pesky plague of ‘bacne’

Roz Crowley tests eight coffees ahead of Fairtrade FortnightEight of the best fairtrade coffees to try

Steel Panther give metal fans the chance to let their hair down and laugh at themselves, and the Cork audience is in party mood.Live review: Steel Panther at Cyprus Avenue

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »