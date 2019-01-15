Chelsea charged by UEFA after Vidi chanting

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Chelsea over allegations of racist chanting at their Europa League match against Vidi in December.

UEFA announced the news on Tuesday morning, based on “the report submitted by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector commissioned to conduct an investigation”.

During the game with Vidi in Hungary it was alleged a number of Chelsea fans sung a derogatory song about Tottenham featuring anti-Semitic language.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck condemned the actions of “a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches” and added the club “will not rest until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club”.

