News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: No bids have gone in for ‘top player’ Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: No bids have gone in for ‘top player’ Kai Havertz
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 02:33 PM

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea have not tabled any transfer bid for in-demand Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Havertz’s string of impressive performances for both Leverkusen and Germany have put the 21-year-old on the radar of some of Europe’s top teams.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for the seven-cap midfielder, but Blues manager Lampard is adamant no bid has been forthcoming.

Asked if Chelsea have made contact with Leverkusen, Lampard said: “No, no bids have gone in.

“He’s obviously a top player, but I’m certainly not going to comment on other players at other teams.

“And it cannot be our focus. So, nothing to say.”

Asked how many more recruits Chelsea will chase this summer, Lampard continued: “I don’t know, because we have the games we need to complete before the window opens.

“That’s something we’ll broach when it comes around. So for the minute our only focus can be on the games in hand.”

Chelsea tied down out-of-contract wingers Willian and Pedro to new short-term deals on Tuesday, meaning the long-serving duo will see out the resumed season at Stamford Bridge.

Spain star Pedro is expected to complete a move to Roma for next season, while Willian has attracted interested from Tottenham and Arsenal among others.

Willian joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30million in 2013, and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the west Londoners.

Pedro arrived at Chelsea in 2015 from Barcelona in a £19million deal, with the 65-cap Spain winger a Stamford Bridge mainstay ever since.

“Yeah we are still talking with the players, and Willian in particular we are talking with him,” Lampard said.

Willian, pictured, remains in talks with Chelsea over his long-term future (Nick Potts/PA)
Willian, pictured, remains in talks with Chelsea over his long-term future (Nick Potts/PA)

“I always felt confident they would remain, they’ve been fantastic professionals for the club, and servants in all senses.

“And when you have that level of professionalism within you, I think it’s a sign that they wanted to stay and see out the season at least.

“So we’ll carry on talking and see.

“But I think everybody’s focus now is on these next games, these individuals themselves and us as a club.”

Asked if a strong end to the current campaign could convince Willian to sign on for more at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: “I really don’t want to get into beyond this season; I want Willian to play his best football for the next nine or however many games we have this season depending on the cup run.

“And that’s it. And behind the scenes we can talk. I get on very well with Willian himself, the club get on very well with Willian too.

“So we’ll see what happens with that one.”

On securing both Willian and Pedro until the end of the extended campaign, Lampard added: “I’m pleased. Negotiations were relatively easy, because both sides wanted the same thing, the two players wanted to make sure they could see the season out with us.

“At this point we need them in the squad they are both important players for us, so I’m happy.”

More on this topic

Sergio Aguero undergoes successful knee surgery in BarcelonaSergio Aguero undergoes successful knee surgery in Barcelona

Stephen Ireland hoping for international return after training with Bruno FernandesStephen Ireland hoping for international return after training with Bruno Fernandes

Ireland U21s' bid for first major finals to start again in autumnIreland U21s' bid for first major finals to start again in autumn

Sancho to Liverpool? Kluivert to Arsenal? Here are the latest football rumours from the mediaSancho to Liverpool? Kluivert to Arsenal? Here are the latest football rumours from the media


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Bayer LeverkusenChelseaFrank LampardKai HavertzPedroPremier LeagueWillianTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions easeGolf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

National Camogie League cancelled for 2020National Camogie League cancelled for 2020

Tony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stanceTony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stance

John Kiely would love to have turned back time in GalballyJohn Kiely would love to have turned back time in Galbally


Lifestyle

The popstar has spoken out about how she feels less groggy without alcohol.Miley Cyrus: What can six months of sobriety do to your body?

Caroline Delaney has advice on how to turn that ‘yarden’ into the garden of your dreams.How to make the most of small and urban spaces

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »