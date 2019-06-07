News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea appeal FIFA transfer ban with Court of Arbitration for Sport

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 09:29 AM

Chelsea have lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the transfer ban issued by FIFA.

The game’s global governing body issued the sanction in February as punishment for Chelsea’s transfer of young foreign players.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Chelsea Football Club Ltd (CFC) against the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA),” read a statement.

The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The ban prohibits Chelsea from signing players during the 2019 summer and January 2020 transfer windows.

The Europa League champions have taken their case to CAS after FIFA rejected their appeal.

“The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods,” the CAS statement read.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ask an expert: My daughter’s friends are leaving her out – what can I do?

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

Troublemakers in Portugal are an embarrassment to England, says Southgate

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus not ruling out new Mamma Mia! film

Chelseafootball

More in this Section

A closer look at the Women’s World Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga happy to bide his time in battle for Spain number one jersey

David Burke hoping Galway hurlers will bring their training ground form onto pitch against Kilkenny

Anisimova stuns defending champion Halep to reach French Open semi-finals


Lifestyle

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »