Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:02 PM

Chelsea’s appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA is due to come before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on November 20.

The ban was imposed in February for the breaking of transfer regulations relating to minors.

The club were unsuccessful in overturning the decision when they presented their case to FIFA’s appeals committee in April and now CAS will rule on the issue, with the case listed on its website.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was unable to sign any new players over the summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
As well as the two-window ban, the club were fined 600,000 Swiss francs (which equated to £460,000 in February).

FIFA found the London club guilty of breaching article 19 of its regulations on the status and transfer of players (RSTP), which concerns the protection of minors.

They were also found to have breached article 18, concerning third-party influence.

Documents published by FIFA last week showed its appeals committee found Chelsea had committed 150 breaches of regulations.

The appeals committee agreed with the disciplinary committee that the breaches were “inexcusable”.

Fifatransfer banTransfersPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

