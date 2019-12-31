News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea announce £96.6m loss in financial results

Chelsea announce £96.6m loss in financial results
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 08:41 PM

Chelsea recorded a loss of £96.6m (E113m) for the year ending June 30.

The loss was revealed in the club’s latest financial results but, after two profitable years, the Blues insisted they are still compliant with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Turnover grew marginally to £446.7m (E523m), and the club cited a lack of Champions League football, costs associated with changing manager and a record outlay on players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho for the £96.6m loss.

Chairman Bruce Buck said on chelseafc.com: “Consistent revenue growth and careful financial management over recent seasons has allowed the club to make significant levels of investment in the playing staff whilst maintaining compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

“This has contributed to another Europa League victory at the end of the 2018-19 season and a return to the highest level of European competition.

“This solid commercial foundation, allied to a young and exciting team now led by Frank Lampard, means that the club is well placed to sustain its pursuit of success both on and off the pitch as well as maintain its financial stability over the coming years.”

More on this topic

Frank Lampard keen for Chelsea teenager Tariq Lamptey to sign new dealFrank Lampard keen for Chelsea teenager Tariq Lamptey to sign new deal

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expects to have his say on transfer dealingsChelsea boss Frank Lampard expects to have his say on transfer dealings

Fit-again Rudiger ready to stand up as leader to stabilise Chelsea’s defenceFit-again Rudiger ready to stand up as leader to stabilise Chelsea’s defence

5 players Chelsea could try and sign after having their transfer ban lifted5 players Chelsea could try and sign after having their transfer ban lifted

Bruce BuckfootballPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Guardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton successGuardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton success

Gerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright rowGerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright row

Sherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World ChampionshipsSherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World Championships

Munster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens playerMunster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens player


Lifestyle

Moving on from being the mod who fronted bands such as the Lower Third, David Bowie released a strange yet enchanting debut album in 1967, and became something of a folky troubadour in 1969, but ultimately was proving to be something of a one-hit-wonder after ‘Space Oddity’.Tony Visconti: The Man Who Sold The World

Now that we are living in the future,gaming is no longer about ‘consoles’ and ‘controllers’. In the year 2020, we have realised that life itself is a simulation, constructed by humans long gone, who left us to fend for ourselves in the system.Game Tech: 2020 for big game hunters

In 2020, skincare is getting woke, apps will enter our lives and we're bound to see more for men too.The Skin Nerd on 2020 trends: Inclusivity, tech, and sustainability

As we step into a new decade and prepare to look ahead to what 2020 has in store, let's take a style trip down memory lane and the red carpet looks that defined 2019. Carolyn Moore reports.2019 – A Year in Red Carpet Style

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »