Chelsea agree deal for Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus

Chelsea have agreed a compensation deal worth in excess of £5million for manager Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus, Press Association Sport understands.

The 60-year-old will reportedly sign a three-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the Italian giants, with an announcement expected as early as Friday.

Sarri only joined Chelsea last summer after three years at Napoli, replacing fellow Italian Antonio Conte. Maurizio Sarri, left, lifts the Europa League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He guided the Blues to third in the Premier League and won the Europa League, but still endured a tough campaign at Stamford Bridge with fans not convinced by his style of play.

Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup final, but lost to Manchester City in a match overshadowed by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refusing to be substituted before the penalty shoot-out.

It appears Sarri has now opted to return to Italy and take over at Juve, the Serie A champions for the last eight seasons, who parted company with Allegri this summer. Frank Lampard is favourite for the role (John Walton/PA)

Allegri, 51, had been linked with the Chelsea job but announced on Thursday that he would be taking a year off to “recharge his batteries”.

Former Blues midfielder Frank Lampard, who led Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager, is favourite to land the role.

Should he get the job, the 40-year-old would become Chelsea’s first permanent English manager in 23 years.

- Press Association