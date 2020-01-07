Chelsea accounts show club paid out £26.6m over Conte sacking

Chelsea have paid out more than £26million over the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Premier League club’s latest accounts show the Stamford Bridge outfit paid a total of £26.6million, in compensation to former manager Conte and his backroom staff and legal costs.

Conte was sacked by Chelsea in July 2018 after two years at the helm, and was later replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Former Italy midfielder Conte steered Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title but was dismissed a year later with 12 months left on his contract as the Blues finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Conte also led Chelsea to victory in the 2018 FA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final.

“Exceptional items in the current year of £26.6million relate to changes in respect of the men’s team management and coaching staff, together with associated legal costs,” read Chelsea’s latest set of published accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2019.

Chelsea have paid more than £90million in compensation to sacked managers since Roman Abramovich took ownership of the club in 2004.

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.