News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chelsea accounts show club paid out £26.6m over Conte sacking

Chelsea accounts show club paid out £26.6m over Conte sacking
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Chelsea have paid out more than £26million over the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Premier League club’s latest accounts show the Stamford Bridge outfit paid a total of £26.6million, in compensation to former manager Conte and his backroom staff and legal costs.

Conte was sacked by Chelsea in July 2018 after two years at the helm, and was later replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Former Italy midfielder Conte steered Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title but was dismissed a year later with 12 months left on his contract as the Blues finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Conte also led Chelsea to victory in the 2018 FA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final.

“Exceptional items in the current year of £26.6million relate to changes in respect of the men’s team management and coaching staff, together with associated legal costs,” read Chelsea’s latest set of published accounts, for the year ending June 30, 2019.

Chelsea have paid more than £90million in compensation to sacked managers since Roman Abramovich took ownership of the club in 2004.

Chelsea have been contacted for comment.

More on this topic

Kevin O’Connor joins Waterford on loan from PrestonKevin O’Connor joins Waterford on loan from Preston

Liverpool sign kit deal with NikeLiverpool sign kit deal with Nike

Mikel Arteta: 'I can't be happy and I have to let them know'Mikel Arteta: 'I can't be happy and I have to let them know'

Glenn Whelan leaves Hearts 'by mutual agreement'Glenn Whelan leaves Hearts 'by mutual agreement'

Antonio ConteChelseaPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mark is now threatening Gaelic football’s identityMark is now threatening Gaelic football’s identity

‘The players here, broadly, think journalists are worthwhile human beings’‘The players here, broadly, think journalists are worthwhile human beings’

‘A hurley broke and flew into a guy’s mouth. He had four teeth broken’‘A hurley broke and flew into a guy’s mouth. He had four teeth broken’

Exeter donate share of Saracens’ fine to charityExeter donate share of Saracens’ fine to charity


Lifestyle

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

With the legendary broadcaster finishing on 2fm tomorrow, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his career highlights and that famous ‘Just A Minute’ myth.Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »