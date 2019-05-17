NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Charlton win dramatic shoot-out to seal League One play-off final spot

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:41 PM

Charlton booked their place in the League One play-off final after beating Doncaster on penalties at the Valley.

Doncaster won 2-1 on the night in normal time to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

John Marquis then struck to give Doncaster the advantage in extra time, before Darren Pratley equalised just a minute later.

The Addicks scored four of their five penalties, including Irish midfielder Josh Cullen.

While former Cork City attacker Kieran Sadlier scored for Doncaster, Marquis and Tommy Rowe missed.

Lee Bowyer's side will face Sunderland in the final at Wembley.

