Charlton switch may boost McGeady Ireland hopes

Aiden McGeady will hope that his deadline day move to Charlton Athletic will offer an Indian summer to his Ireland career.

A strong start to the season for Sunderland had put the 93-times capped winger back in the frame for an international recall but a falling-out with manager Phil Parkinson has seen him frozen out since November.

He’s now moved up a tier to join a Latics side battling against relegation from the Championship. Mick McCarthy watches Josh Cullen play regularly at the Valley and a surge in form for the flanker over the next few weeks could bolster the prospects of the 33-year-old being in the mix for the Euro play-off in Slovakia at the end of March.

Elsewhere, former Cork City defender Ryan Delaney has joined League One outfit Bolton Wanderers on an 18-month deal. The centre-back’s switch reunites him with Keith Hill, the manager he played under at Rochdale. Delaney had been snapped up by Burton Albion from City in July 2016.

Meanwhile, another former Rebel, Roy O’Donovan, is back at Newcastle Jets after severing his links with Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar.

The 34-year-old remains in Australia, where he’ll have compatriot Wes Hoolahan for company at the Jets, a club he left at the end of last season.

Bradley Garmston has gone to Grimsby Town from Gillingham

Elsewhere, Barnsley and Sunderland were last night both intensifying their interest in landing Luca Connell on loan.

The left-sided player, who played for Bolton Wanderers in the Championship last season at the age of 17, hasn’t got near a first-team breakthrough since signing for Celtic in the summer.

Ireland U21 international Canice Carroll has been loaned out by Brentford for a second time this season, on this occasion to Stevenage.

Chris McCann has extended his deal at Oldham Athletic while former Ireland U21 captain Rob Kiernan has had his contract with Southend United cancelled by mutual consent.

Earlier this week, Ireland strikers Callum Robinson and Scott Hogan hatched loan moves to West Brom and Birmingham City respectively.

On the home front, Manchester City defender Tyreke Wilson has moved back home to join Waterford FC, with Wolves winger Callum Thompson linking up with Bohemians on a loan deal.

A passport mix-up prevented new FAI deputy chief executive Niall Quinn from visiting Uefa headquarters yesterday.

Fresh from brokering a rescue package for the FAI on Thursday, the former Ireland striker was stopped by Dublin Airport staff from boarding his flight to Geneva due to an expired passport.

Quinn only realised he’d brought his old passport upon arrival at the Aer Lingus departure gate.

Garry Owens, also recruited to the FAI last week, represented the association at introductory talks at the European governing body’s headquarters in Switzerland.

Uefa, along with the state and Bank of Ireland, agreed a package worth €35m to save the FAI from going bust.

Quinn had hailed the deal as a brilliant day when he emerged from negotiations at the Department of Sport on Thursday.