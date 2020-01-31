Charlton sign Aiden McGeady on loan from Sunderland

Charlton have signed Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady on loan.

The 33-year-old, out of favour under Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light, has arrived at the Valley until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland international McGeady becomes new Charlton chairman Matt Southall’s first official signing at the club.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer told the club’s official website: “Bringing in someone with his quality is going to add to the squad.

“Last season we played against them obviously on three occasions and he’s an exceptional player. He brings goals, he brings assists, he’s someone that can make something out of nothing.

“He’s got experience, he’s played in Europe and for his country. We’re bringing in a very good, experienced player.

“Coming into the back end of the season experience can be important, Darren Pratley showed that in the play-off games last season.”