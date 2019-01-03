NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Charlie Austin facing FA charge

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 02:44 PM

Charlie Austin has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly making an “abusive and/or insulting” gesture as he was leaving the pitch during Southampton’s defeat to Manchester City.

The incident concerns Austin’s conduct as he was substituted for Shane Long in the 68th minute of the 3-1 loss to City at St Mary’s on December 30.

The FA said in a short statement on its website: “Southampton’s Charlie Austin has been charged following the game against Manchester City on Sunday [30 December 2018].

“It is alleged that Mr Austin’s gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting.”

Austin, who has scored only twice in the Premier League this season, was booked 10 minutes before his substitution and appeared to be jeered by some supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

The 29-year-old has until 6pm on January 7 to respond to the FA’s charge.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes the forward will not be hit with a suspension.

Hasenhuttl said at a press conference: “He knows it was not the best signal he could give and we will talk about this.

“I hope there is no suspension, just a fine, and hope that it (punishment) is not that hard.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Charlie AustinPremier LeagueSouthampton

Related Articles

Hasenhuttl: Southampton are already adopting my approach

Cardiff see off Southampton as Hasenhuttl begins tenure on losing note

Such a shame Southampton proved not so smart

Countries that have provided one manager in the Premier League

More in this Section

Ben Simmons rounds off 76ers win with the cheekiest of plays from the sidelines

Vincent Kompany insists Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool is not a title-defining game

5 talking points ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool

Guardiola sees Liverpool clash solely as chance to close gap on 'best team in Europe'


Lifestyle

Healthy home, healthy mind? 5 home life resolutions for a calmer 2019

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

'Social enterprise is our thing': Visiting the Cork Deaf Enterprise showroom and workshop

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »