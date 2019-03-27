Changing shapes for Mick McCarthy's flexible Ireland

A funny thing happened on the way to the top of Group D last Tuesday night. The Republic of Ireland forced Georgia to change formation during the first half of their second successive 1-0 win on the path towards Euro 2020.

"Ireland set an extremely high tempo in the first half," Georgia manager Vladimir Weiss said in his post-match press conference. "We changed from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3," added the ever-courteous Slovakian, who congratulated Ireland twice in his remarks and referred repeatedly to the intensity of the occasion.

Georgia's switch was a tribute to the tactical approach adopted by Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who tweaked the 4-4-1-1 system used against Gibraltar to 4-1-4-1, with Glenn Whelan introduced as Ireland's "sitter" (McCarthy's term) in front of the back four.

Ahead of Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick combined to complete a midfield trio who ensured that Ireland weren't overrun in central areas, as happened in some previous matches against Georgia. At times, Hourihane dropped deep to partner Whelan as Ireland's shape morphed subtly into 4-2-3-1.

Robbie Brady (right) and James McClean (left) offered width behind lone striker David McGoldrick, who received a standing ovation for his clever hold-up play and accurate passing when replaced after 80 minutes.

McCarthy's substitutions did nothing to upset Ireland's balance or pull them out of shape. When Aiden O'Brien replaced Robbie Brady in the 74th minute, the Millwall attacker filled the same wide-right role vacated by the Burnley player.

And when McGoldrick gave way to Matt Doherty seven minutes later, O'Brien moved forward to take over the lone striker's role, with Doherty working the right side of midfield ahead of Seamus Coleman.

Ireland's formations in their first two Group D matches have reflected McCarthy's comments about tactics last November, on the occasion of his appointment for the second time. Asked what style of play he planned to use, McCarthy ruled out adopting a basic 4-4-2 system. "Football has changed," he said.

What changed this week was that Ireland's shape, coherence, energy and application forced their opponents into a tactical switch. It's been a while since that last happened.