News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chances of Naby Keita returning to Africa Cup of Nations slim due to adductor injury

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita’s chances of rejoining his Guinea team-mates for any potential further Africa Cup of Nations involvement look slim.

The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside on Monday for assessment by club medical staff after appearing to aggravate the adductor muscle injury which ruled him out of the Champions League final.

He limped out of Guinea’s second match against Nigeria after 70 minutes and had to sit out the win over Burundi to keep alive their hopes of making the knockout stages.

His international side are in line to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams and if results go their way in the final group matches they would face Morocco on Friday.

However, PA understands with a prognosis on his condition not likely to be made until Wednesday his chances of returning in time should Guinea progress are not good.

Keita sustained the injury in the Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona and manager Jurgen Klopp said the player would be ruled out for two months.

However, Guinea coach Paul Put disputed this and insisted on the player reporting for duty with the team, although Klopp’s assessment appears to have been closer to the mark as Keita was not 100 per cent fit when coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute in their opening match against Madagasgar and he was then forced off against Nigeria.

Any additional setback would put Liverpool’s plans for Keita’s pre-season programme behind schedule.

READ MORE

Sterling says he is at Manchester City ‘for the long haul’

His international duty meant he would not have returned when the majority of the squad report back on Saturday but if he is to be sidelined for longer then it will most likely mean he will not be ready for the start of the campaign at home to Norwich on August 9.

Keita’s first year in English football was littered with niggling injuries although it was hoped with a decent pre-season behind him he could bounce back stronger but injury on international duty has likely affected that.

- Press Association

More on this topic

John Henry insists Liverpool’s attention is firmly on Premier League title

Liverpool make Holland Under-19 defender Van Den Berg their first summer signing

Charity match raises €748,000 for Seán Cox rehabilitation fund

Fake tickets blamed for increase of Liverpool fans arrested during European run

Jurgen KloppNaby KeitaPaul PutAfrica Cup of NationsPremier LeagueGuineaLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Wimbledon debut ‘a proud moment’ for UK youngster

Irish Open draw puts Shane Lowry in group with Fleetwood and title holder Knox

Miedema: Holland are feeling the flow before Sweden showdown

England ready to bring ‘the ultimate energy’ in semi-final against US – Millie Bright


Lifestyle

Six helpful tricks for getting kids to drink enough water in hot weather

Betty O’Donovan, occupational health nurse, AbbVie, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Live music review: Vampire Weekend - Trinity College Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »