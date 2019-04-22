Championship wrap: Norwich’s promotion party put on hold; Irish duo on target for Sheffield United

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich were forced to wait to secure promotion to the Premier League after being held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke.

The Canaries could have secured top spot had they won at the Bet365 Stadium and other results gone in their favour but they had to settle for a point for a fourth game in succession.

Onel Hernandez fired Daniel Farke’s side ahead after 24 minutes but Stoke responded after the break through Ashley Williams.

Teemu Pukki, netting his 28th league goal of the season, restored Norwich’s lead against the run of play but a low strike from Tom Edwards ensured a deserved draw for the Potters.

Norwich’s slip allowed second-placed Sheffield United to cut the gap at the top to three points with two games remaining. David McGoldrick scored twice for Sheffield United at the KCOM Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Blades had little trouble in seeing off Hull, easing to a 3-0 victory at the KCOM Stadium with all their goals coming in the first half. David McGoldrick headed the opener and added a second with a long-range effort before Enda Stevens headed a third.

At the bottom of the table, Rotherham remain three points adrift of safety after surrendering a lead to lose 3-1 at home to Birmingham.

Matt Crooks put the Millers ahead but Jacques Maghoma equalised with a fine individual effort and a neat finish from Jota gave Blues the lead after a good run by Che Adams. Kerim Mrabti completed victory in the last minute.

Wigan ensured their safety with a 2-0 win over 10-man Preston at the DW Stadium.

Goals from Leon Clarke and Owen Evans in each half secured the crucial points for the Latics. Preston had Ryan Ledson sent off and the loss ended their slim hopes of claiming a play-off place.

Millwall remain just outside the bottom three after losing 1-0 to form side Aston Villa, whose victory was a new club record 10th in succession and secured their place in the play-offs.

Jonathan Kodjia scored the only goal in the 30th minute.

Reading inched closer to safety as they drew 0-0 at fourth-placed West Brom, who made sure of a play-off position.

Harry Wilson scored twice in injury time as Derby snatched a dramatic 2-0 win over QPR to move into the final play-off position in sixth.

Wilson struck from the penalty spot in the fourth added on minute before grabbing a second on a breakaway in a remarkable end-to-end finale.

U N R E A L. 😍 pic.twitter.com/VPS7enjJi3 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 22, 2019

That win meant the Rams leapfrogged Middlesbrough and Bristol City, who both slipped up.

Boro, who began the day in sixth, were beaten 3-0 at Nottingham Forest. Joe Lolley opened the scoring from the penalty spot and added Forest’s third after Alexander Milosevic got the second.

Bristol City went down 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday. They fell behind to a long-range strike from Barry Bannan and Lucas Joao doubled the Owls’ lead.

Elsewhere, relegated Ipswich lost 1-0 at home to Swansea, Wayne Routledge scoring the only goal.

Bolton, who are also heading down to League One, were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn after goals from Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong.

- Press Association