Championship wrap: Leeds drop late points; Sean Maguire pushes Preston into third

Leeds’ Achilles heel hurt them once more as the Sky Bet Championship leaders were held 1-1 at home by Derby.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were as dominant as ever at Elland Road, creating chance after chance while bossing possession, but only having Max Lowe’s 20th-minute own goal to show for their efforts.

Mateusz Klich missed a second-half penalty to further hinder the Whites, and Chris Martin made them pay in injury time with Derby’s first meaningful shot.

Leeds remain top, on goal difference, after Swansea could only draw 0-0 at Bristol City, Jake Bidwell sent off for the visitors in the last minute.

Preston sit third, 1-0 winners at Birmingham thanks to a 23rd-minute Sean Maguire goal.

In a game of few chances, the forward’s 23rd-minute effort ensured North End secured their first away league win since March.

Nahki Wells scored a double as QPR beat Millwall 2-1 at The Den to go fourth.

The on-loan Burnley man opened the scoring 56 minutes in and, after Shaun Hutchinson levelled in the 71st minute, Wells won it 60 seconds later.

Ben Watson’s strike on the counter attack helped Nottingham Forest beat Barnsley 1-0, while Kevin Stewart’s first goal since May 2015 helped Hull win 3-0 at Luton, with Kamil Grosicki adding a late second and Dan Potts scoring an injury-time own goal.

Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack scored for Blackburn as they won 2-1 at Reading, Rovers shutting down the comeback that John Swift’s 57th-minute goal threatened to trigger.

Chey Dunkley grabbed a brace as Wigan beat Charlton 2-0, while Garry Monk remains unbeaten as Sheffield Wednesday manager, Atdhe Nuhiu levelling in injury time after Tom Cairney opened the scoring for Fulham in a 1-1 draw in South Yorkshire.

Ashley Fletcher put through his own goal two minutes in as Cardiff beat Middlesbrough 1-0, while at the foot of the table, Stoke picked up just their second point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Brentford.