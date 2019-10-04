News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Championship preview: Swansea defender Roberts warns of threat from struggling Stoke

Championship preview: Swansea defender Roberts warns of threat from struggling Stoke
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 03:52 PM

Defender Connor Roberts insists Swansea will not underestimate struggling Stoke despite the chasm between the sides this season.

Saturday’s clash at the Liberty Stadium pits top against bottom in the Sky Bet Championship, with Steve Cooper’s side having taken 21 points from their first 10 games, 19 more than their woefully out-of-form opponents.

However, Roberts is taking nothing for granted after being part of the Swansea side beaten 3-2 by Ipswich at home at the same stage of last season, when the visitors had drawn six and lost five of their first 11 league games.

“If you look at their team, they’ve got some really good players,” Roberts told the club’s website.

“I think they’ve just been a little bit unlucky with results and individual errors and they will be coming down to us determined to put things right.

“You cannot underestimate any side in the Championship. Any side can beat any other on any given day so we have to focus on our own game.

“Our goal is to be top of the table going into the international break. The only way we’re going to do that is by performing well and getting a good result on Saturday.”

Stoke manager Nathan Jones believes he has the backing of the club’s owners but is well aware there will be a limit to their patience.

“They’ve appointed me and trusted me more than I have deserved if I’m honest, but they know the work I do and I’m a fighter who is strong,” Jones said in a pre-match press conference.

“I know they are fully behind me because if they weren’t I would have been gone a long time ago. If results continue as they are I’m not dumb or stupid, there is a certain time limit regardless of whether the owners set one or not.

“Even if they said ‘If you don’t win at the weekend, that will be it’ I wouldn’t come out and say that. However that’s not been said to me but I’m not naive enough to think that this can continue.”

Leeds will aim to keep up the pressure on Swansea as they head to Millwall, whose manager Neil Harris stepped down on Thursday after more than four years in charge.

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley wants his side to build on their first win of the season when they take on Hull at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“It was great that near-on 1,000 supporters were able to see the victory with us on Tuesday night (at Stoke),” Cowley said.

“We know that we’ve had 20,000 plus at home pretty much all season and they really deserve to have a victory as well, it would be really nice if they could see a win with their own eyes and feel that they’ve contributed.”

Saturday’s early kick-off sees Fulham take on Charlton in a London derby and a win for the Addicks at Craven Cottage will take them above their opponents in the table.

Elsewhere, Bristol City face Reading, Derby welcome Luton to Pride Park, Nottingham Forest take on Brentford at the City Ground and Barnsley travel to Preston.

Blackburn make the long trip to London to take on QPR, while Sheffield Wednesday are at home to Wigan and Cardiff travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

More on this topic

Wolves captain Conor Coady targets Europa League run after Besiktas winWolves captain Conor Coady targets Europa League run after Besiktas win

Bayern Munich can’t get complacent after thrashing Tottenham, warns Niko KovacBayern Munich can’t get complacent after thrashing Tottenham, warns Niko Kovac

Zidane says under-fire Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois is not undroppableZidane says under-fire Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois is not undroppable

Rangers players will stick together, says Goldson after Young Boys defeatRangers players will stick together, says Goldson after Young Boys defeat


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ChampionshipTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Letter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errandLetter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errand

Around the World Cup (Day 15)Around the World Cup (Day 15)

EFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielderEFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injuryKevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injury


Lifestyle

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

I have had an accidental glut of dark berries this week.Michelle Darmody: Blackcurrants and blackberries

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »