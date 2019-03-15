NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Champions League: United handed tough draw while all-English quarter-final first leg set for Wembley

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:19 AM

The draw has been made for the quarter and semi-finals of the Champions League and the standout tie is between Barcelona and Manchester United.

There is also an all-English tie as Spurs take on Manchester City.

Fresh from knocking out Real Madrid, Ajax will play Serie A leaders Juventus.

Liverpool, who currently lie in second in the Premier League table, are home for the first leg against Porto.

The semi-final draw was also made and there is a possibility of a Man United v Liverpool tie - provided they both get over their last-eight clashes.

Quarter-final draw

Ajax v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham v Manchester City

Barcelona v Manchester United

Semi-final draw

Tottenham or Manchester City vs Ajax or Juventus

Barcelona or Manchester United vs Liverpool or Porto

