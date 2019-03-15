Champions League: United handed tough draw while all-English quarter-final first leg set for Wembley

The draw has been made for the quarter and semi-finals of the Champions League and the standout tie is between Barcelona and Manchester United.
There is also an all-English tie as Spurs take on Manchester City.
Fresh from knocking out Real Madrid, Ajax will play Serie A leaders Juventus.
Liverpool, who currently lie in second in the Premier League table, are home for the first leg against Porto.
The semi-final draw was also made and there is a possibility of a Man United v Liverpool tie - provided they both get over their last-eight clashes.
Ajax v Juventus
Liverpool v Porto
Tottenham v Manchester City
Barcelona v Manchester United
Tottenham or Manchester City vs Ajax or Juventus
Barcelona or Manchester United vs Liverpool or Porto