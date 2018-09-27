Champions League to use VAR technology from next season

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be used in the Champions League from next season, UEFA has announced.

European football’s governing body revealed VAR would be used in the 2019-20 competition from the play-off stage onward.

The technology will also be used at the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, the Euro 2020 finals, the Europa League group stage from the 2020-21 season and the 2021 Nations League finals.

The decision was made by the UEFA executive committee at a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday morning.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We are confident that introducing video assistant referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition.”

The use of VAR was one of main talking points from the World Cup in the summer.

And it came in for criticism from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after his side’s 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night, with the Blues’ equaliser allowed to stand following a video review.

“I don’t think I have the Liverpool glasses on my nose – I would say it’s offside”, Klopp said.

- Press Association