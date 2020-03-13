Champions League, Europa League suspended, Premier League to follow

The Premier League is set to suspend fixtures until April, with at least seven clubs having players in quarantine.

It is understood that the English Football League has also agreed to suspend the season until April 3

Premier League chief executives are currently meeting at the league headquarters in London, with reports suggesting a suspension of play for at least two weeks has been agreed.

At least seven clubs are following UK government guidelines advice owing to symptoms of coronavirus: Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester, Manchester City and Watford.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have contracted the virus.

Three Leicester players are also being tested, while Everton announced on Thursday that the squad was in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with the virus.

Five members of staff at Bournemouth, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc, are self-isolating because they are displaying symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Uefa have confirmed that all of next week’s European matches have been postponed owing to coronavirus.

A statement read:

"In the light of developments due to the spread of Covid-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all Uefa club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

"This includes the remaining Uefa Champions League, round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all Uefa Europa League, round of 16 second leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all Uefa Youth League, quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

"As a consequence of the postponements, the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed."

