News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Chambers insists Arsenal dressing room is united in pursuit of top four spot

Chambers insists Arsenal dressing room is united in pursuit of top four spot
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Arsenal’s Calum Chambers has vowed the Gunners will keep fighting to rescue their Champions League hopes.

Unai Emery’s side sit eight points adrift of the top four after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scored to condemn the Gunners, who are sixth after just one win in their last six Premier League matches.

“There is a big gap now but we’ll stay positive and hopefully we can bring that gap down,” defender Chambers told the club’s official site.

“We’re all together. Everyone in that dressing room and at the club is all together. There is a good spirit in the dressing room, all the lads are together and we need to keep going, fighting and giving it all our all in every game and things will change.

“With the squad we’ve got and the amount of quality we have, we can turn things around.

“We have just got to keep working hard and during the international break, we will work hard on the training ground and it’s important we do that.”

Defeat increased the pressure on Unai Emery (Nigel French/PA)
Defeat increased the pressure on Unai Emery (Nigel French/PA)

Vardy netted his ninth goal in nine starts against the Gunners on 68 minutes before setting up Maddison to strike soon after.

Victory moved Leicester into second before Sunday’s matches with the Foxes having won eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

“There’s such a good feel around the club at the minute, from the top down, everyone involved,” Maddison told LCFC TV. “We’ve got a real balance to the team and the squad at the minute.

“We’re all enjoying it and we’re all working hard for each other and the results are coming, so long may that continue.

“We’re all in it together, there’s such a good feel at this club and I say it all the time because I mean it.

“We’re all doing it for each other and for the feeling of winning today and, in the changing room afterwards, everyone had a smile on their face.

“The manager’s happy with everything we’ve worked on this week and we put it into practice – so there isn’t a much better feeling than that.”

More on this topic

Xhaka critical of jeering fans but vows to prove his importance to ArsenalXhaka critical of jeering fans but vows to prove his importance to Arsenal

I will never be silent in the face of racist abuse, vows Shakhtar’s TaisonI will never be silent in the face of racist abuse, vows Shakhtar’s Taison

Premier League winners and losers so far this seasonPremier League winners and losers so far this season

Leicester defender Evans not getting carried away with title talkLeicester defender Evans not getting carried away with title talk

Callum ChambersfootballJames MaddisonJamie VardyUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Billy Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world titleBilly Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world title

McCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sackingMcCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sacking

Ernesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trickErnesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trick

KSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematchKSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematch


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »