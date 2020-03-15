News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cesc Fabregas reveals bet which led to him buying Willy Caballero a car

Cesc Fabregas reveals bet which led to him buying Willy Caballero a car
By Press Association
Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 02:51 PM

Cesc Fabregas has revealed how he had to buy Willy Caballero a Range Rover after the goalkeeper saved his penalty in training at Chelsea.

The Spain midfielder, who left Stamford Bridge after five years in 2019, bet his team-mate that he would score during an extra session at the club’s Cobham training ground, but was dismayed when the Argentinian goalkeeper saved it.

Fabregas paid his debts, even if the car was not exactly what Caballero might have been hoping for.

“So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go,” Fabregas, who like most other professional footballers in Europe has plenty of time to kill at the moment, said on Twitter.

“Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge.

“For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day I got too confident & it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover.

Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero earned himself a second-hand Range Rover when saving Cesc Fabregas’ penalty (Tess Derry/PA)
Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero earned himself a second-hand Range Rover when saving Cesc Fabregas’ penalty (Tess Derry/PA)

“Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so u can imagine how it went… I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat.

“Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that.

“The next day they they brought to the training ground and well… I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost.”

Cesc FabregasWilly CaballeroChelsea

More in this Section

West Ham vice-chairman calls for Premier League season to be declared ‘null and void’West Ham vice-chairman calls for Premier League season to be declared ‘null and void’

Dutch Grand Prix to be cancelled as coronavirus continues to hit sporting eventsDutch Grand Prix to be cancelled as coronavirus continues to hit sporting events

Tralee Warriors stripped of Men’s Superleague basketball titleTralee Warriors stripped of Men’s Superleague basketball title

Blow for Clare as All-Star forward set for lengthy spell on sidelinesBlow for Clare as All-Star forward set for lengthy spell on sidelines


Lifestyle

With a natural beauty and a toughness that reflects the landscape, Simone Rocha’s latest collection celebrates her native Ireland, the designer tells Paul McLauchlan.Simone Rocha: Riding on the storm

Add a vintage or antique dimension with just a few, well-chosen things infused with quality and fascination.Home decoration: Six vintage items every home should have

As coronavirus continues to spread, we can look to the past to see how societies handled similar large-scale disease epidemics, says Ida Milne.Tackling Covid-19: What we can learn from the 1918 Spanish flu?

Early in the season rhubarb is forced by covering the plants to prevent light from reaching them.Michelle Darmody: sweet, intricate rhubarb

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »