News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic’s Bolingoli admits his defending needs more work

Celtic’s Bolingoli admits his defending needs more work
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Celtic’s new left-back Boli Bolingoli said he needed to improve on his defending following his debut at Celtic Park.

Bolingoli impressed going forward in Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Sarajevo, which sealed a 5-2 aggregate win and a tie against Estonians Nomme Kalju in the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Belgian had several efforts on goal and got round the outside of the Bosnian defence on a number of occasions.

(Bolingoli) can be pleased with his contribution

But his loose pass led to the visitors’ second-half equaliser and manager Neil Lennon later said he would have to temper the summer signing’s attacking instincts.

Former Rapid Vienna player Bolingoli was grateful for Callum McGregor firing home a well-deserved winner with 15 minutes left.

“The goal was my fault,” the 24-year-old said. “That can always happen but we have to avoid these kind of mistakes at the back. I am happy that my team-mates helped me and we got the win.

“I am still learning. In my youth I was an offensive player and I am still learning my defensive parts. I know that I still need to progress in my defensive part but I have to do better. I’m a left-back so the first thing is defending.

“My offensive qualities I have already so I have to become a better defensive player.

“I think the tactics are perfect for me because I’m an offensive player and Celtic play offensively, they like to have the ball. In future it will be even better.”

Lennon was generally pleased with Bolingoli’s home debut after the defender shook off an ankle injury to play.

“It was sort of a mixed bag,” Lennon said. “I wasn’t happy with the goal we conceded but his attacking play was very, very good at times.

“He can be pleased with his contribution. You can see that he has a bit of work to do.

“He’s only been in a week and he didn’t train for three or four days after the first leg due to his ankle, so he can be delighted with his contribution on his home debut, no question.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Liverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer frontLiverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

Steve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in ChinaSteve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in China

Solskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says RashfordSolskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says Rashford

Ighalo on target to earn Nigeria third placeIghalo on target to earn Nigeria third place

Boli BolingoliCelticNeil LennonUEFA Champions LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volleyWexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »