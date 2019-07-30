News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston hopeful this can be a ‘big season’ for him

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston hopeful this can be a ‘big season’ for him
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Mikey Johnston wants to use Celtic’s Champions League qualifying campaign to cement a regular place in Neil Lennon’s side.

The 20-year-old winger impressed in a goalscoring display against Sarajevo in the opening round and is set to be handed another chance when the Hoops face Estonian champions Nomme Kalju tonight.

Celtic may be 5-0 up from the first leg but the clash is still another important stepping stone for Johnston ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener against St Johnstone.

“Hopefully we can get the job done and maybe I’ll get some more minutes,” he said.

“There’s a lot we can get out of it in terms of getting game time, and we want to get the job done.

“The season is starting next week as well so it’s something we can take things from.

“It’s always going to be tough (with competition for places) at a big club like Celtic, but I hope it’s going to be a big season for me.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I can get chances.”

Assuming they finish the job, Celtic will face either Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Cluj of Romania in the third qualifying round.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Brighton close to Adam Webster signingBrighton close to Adam Webster signing

Waterford sign former Chelsea youth strikerWaterford sign former Chelsea youth striker

Wes Hoolahan turns down Cambridge deal for 'overseas opportunity'Wes Hoolahan turns down Cambridge deal for 'overseas opportunity'

Chelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuseChelsea ban fan for life after investigation into Sterling abuse

CelticfootballMikey JohnstonUEFA Champions LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Gareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in GermanyGareth Bale missing from Real Madrid squad for pre-season tournament in Germany

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirementFormer Manchester United defender Patrice Evra announces his retirement

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

Former referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delaysFormer referee confident VAR will not cause long Premier League delays


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »