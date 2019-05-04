NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title

Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 02:38 PM

Celtic wrapped up an eighth-successive Scottish Premiership title with a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

James Wilson twice struck the woodwork for the Dons before Mikael Lustig dived to head home Callum McGregor's angled cross five minutes before the break to put the Bhoys in front.

Jozo Simunovic, the match-winner against Kilmarnock last week, doubled Celtic's lead in the 53rd minute with an excellent header from McGregor's corner.

Odsonne Edoaurd put the icing on the cake two minutes from time after being teed up by Tom Rogic to claim his 21st goal of the season.

With the Scottish League Cup already in the bag, the Bhoys - still unbeaten under interim boss Neil Lennon - will now have their sights set on an unprecedented domestic triple treble.

- Press Association

