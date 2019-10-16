News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances
Vakoun Issouf Bayo celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Betfred Cup quarter-final. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Vakoun Issouf Bayo will exercise patience and positivity in his bid for a regular start at Celtic.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Hoops in January from Dunajska Streda but, due in part to injury, he made only one appearance last season as a last-minute substitute against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in February.

This campaign has been more fruitful for the Ivorian, with nine appearances and one goal for Neil Lennon’s side, but he remains back-up to French striker Odsonne Edouard – although he is confident that his progress will continue.

“Odsonne is the number one striker and I know I have to work very hard if I want to play as the first striker,” Bayo told Celtic View.

“That will take time, just like it did with Odsonne. He also had to be patient to get his opportunities when he first arrived at Celtic.

I know my time will come because I can see the progress I’ve made and that gives me great hope and confidence that I can do well for the team.

“It’s not going to be just handed to me. I need to work hard every day in training to show the manager that I can make a difference in the team and score goals.

“The competition drives us all and I am enjoying the challenge here because it is a great club.”

READ MORE

Patrick Hoban targets 100 goals as he signs deal to stay at Dundalk until 2021

Bayo will keep striving to impress Lennon at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training ground in his bid to get more game time.

He said: “I’m happy because I’m getting more minutes now. That wasn’t happening last season and earlier this season.

I was injured for a while so that meant I couldn’t play. I’m really happy with the minutes I’m getting because I’m playing football which is what I love.

“I feel like I’ve made progress in training as well. The measurement for that is the amount of time I’ve had on the pitch. Before, I wasn’t playing at all and now the manager is giving me opportunities.

“I know how important it is to perform in training because that’s what will give me more time on the pitch in games.”

READ MORE

McCarthy happy Republic have another chance despite loss to Switzerland

More on this topic

Henrik Larsson will not be Southend’s new boss as club’s plans fall throughHenrik Larsson will not be Southend’s new boss as club’s plans fall through

Edouard puts Celtic in Europa League command to ease heat on LennonEdouard puts Celtic in Europa League command to ease heat on Lennon

Criticism of Celtic has bordered on hysteria, says boss Neil LennonCriticism of Celtic has bordered on hysteria, says boss Neil Lennon

Republic of Ireland U-19 striker signs for CelticRepublic of Ireland U-19 striker signs for Celtic


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Celtic FC

More in this Section

Republic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane DuffyRepublic of Ireland have moved on from heavy Denmark defeat – Shane Duffy

'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva'Yet again, Ireland’s hero' - Darren Randolph stands out despite disappointing defeat in Geneva

A closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with DenmarkA closer look at the Republic of Ireland’s past meetings with Denmark

Cheslin Kolbe: Dynamite comes in small packagesCheslin Kolbe: Dynamite comes in small packages


Lifestyle

Can you imagine Spanish churros, Moroccan tagines or even Christmas cakes without its fragrant taste?MIchelle Darmody: Warm smells of cinnamon

Rachel Howard visits the South Moravia region to sample this eastern European country’s finest tipples.They’re big on beer but could the Czech Republic be raising a glass to wine tourism too?

Lisa Salmon catches up with a cardiologist, who explains how a patient’s own stem cells can repair damage from heart disease and heart failure.How stem cells are mending broken hearts

Hannah Stephenson discovers America’s dark past and Martin Luther King’s vision for its future by following the civil rights trail.Charting America’s path to freedom on a road trip through the Deep South

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »