Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Vakoun Issouf Bayo will exercise patience and positivity in his bid for a regular start at Celtic.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Hoops in January from Dunajska Streda but, due in part to injury, he made only one appearance last season as a last-minute substitute against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in February.

This campaign has been more fruitful for the Ivorian, with nine appearances and one goal for Neil Lennon’s side, but he remains back-up to French striker Odsonne Edouard – although he is confident that his progress will continue.

“Odsonne is the number one striker and I know I have to work very hard if I want to play as the first striker,” Bayo told Celtic View.

“That will take time, just like it did with Odsonne. He also had to be patient to get his opportunities when he first arrived at Celtic.

I know my time will come because I can see the progress I’ve made and that gives me great hope and confidence that I can do well for the team.

“It’s not going to be just handed to me. I need to work hard every day in training to show the manager that I can make a difference in the team and score goals.

“The competition drives us all and I am enjoying the challenge here because it is a great club.”

Bayo will keep striving to impress Lennon at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training ground in his bid to get more game time.

He said: “I’m happy because I’m getting more minutes now. That wasn’t happening last season and earlier this season.

I was injured for a while so that meant I couldn’t play. I’m really happy with the minutes I’m getting because I’m playing football which is what I love.

“I feel like I’ve made progress in training as well. The measurement for that is the amount of time I’ve had on the pitch. Before, I wasn’t playing at all and now the manager is giving me opportunities.

“I know how important it is to perform in training because that’s what will give me more time on the pitch in games.”