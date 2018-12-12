NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths to take time out of football

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 02:52 PM

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Leigh Griffiths will be out of football "for a period of time" as he "needs some help."

The Hoops striker, recently returned from illness and another calf injury, came off the bench in the 5-1 Ladbroke Premiership win over Kilmarnock at the weekend but missed training on Wednesday morning and is out of Celtic's Europa League Group B clash with Salzburg at Parkhead on Thursday night.

However, Rodgers admitted it was more than a football issue and said: "Leigh will be taken out of football now for a little period of time.

"Leigh has had ongoing issues now for a number of months and he has done amazing to play to the level and score some of the goals he has.

"But he has reached the point where it is a struggle for him and we are going to give him all the professional help that he possibly needs to get himself into a good place again.

"But in order to do that. He needs to find a happiness.

"He is a father of five children, he is a great guy but football and life is tough for him.

"So we want to help him with that and we will let you know another time when he is back."

Asked if it was more than a physical injury, Rodgers said: "Yes it has been ongoing in my time here with Leigh.

"I am very close with him, we have a very strong relationship and he has had a number of issues around outside of the football environment and thankfully for him, the issues there is great support out there and it is no longer a weakness now to talk."

PA


