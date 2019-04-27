NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Celtic stars and fans pay tribute to Billy McNeill before match

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Celtic players and fans have paid tribute to Billy McNeill with the laying of a wreath at his statue outside Parkhead.

McNeill, who captained the famous Lisbon Lions side that won the European Cup in 1967 and who also went on to manage the club, died earlier in the week aged 79.

Thousand of fans congregated to see current manager Neil Lennon and captain Scott Brown lay a wreath at the sculpture of McNeill holding aloft the European Cup on Saturday.

Fans turned out to pay tribute to Billy McNeill on Saturday (Ian Rutherford/PA)

They stood for a moment in silence before an impromptu rendition of the Celtic Song by supporters.

McNeill’s family were given a respectful round of applause when they walked down from the stadium, as were his former team-mates including Bertie Auld and John Clark.

The ceremony took place ahead of Saturday’s match against Kilmarnock.

- Press Association

