Celtic sign promising Ireland U19 star Luca Connell

Celtic have signed utility player Luca Connell from Bolton on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Ireland at under-age levels up to the under-19s, can play either in defence or midfield.

He came through the youth ranks at Bolton and broke into their first team in the second half of last season.

He told his new club’s official website: “It is unbelievable to sign for such a massive club, known all around the world.”

Connell was born in Liverpool but qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents.

He will now link up with his new team-mates on their pre-season tour of Austria.

“It’s crazy. It hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m signing for such a big club and with this much history, hopefully I can crack on and help us make more,” he added.

“I’m confident and I feel I can talk to anyone, it’s in the Scouse nature to be outgoing. I’m looking forward to all the league games and especially the Champions League.”

- Press Association