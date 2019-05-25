NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Celtic offer Neil Lennon permanent manager’s job

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 06:22 PM

Celtic have offered Neil Lennon the permanent manager’s role following their William Hill Scottish Cup final success.

The Hoops beat Hearts 2-1 to complete the domestic treble, and in doing so wrapped up a ‘triple treble’ having won nine trophies on the bounce.

Celtic said on their Twitter feed: “We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent Celtic FC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Lennon said in his post-match press conference: “There is a good chance I will accept the job.

“It’s probably one of the best days of my life. You will never see it again. They are immortal now.”

Lennon was appointed interim boss in February following Brendan Rodgers’ decision to move to Leicester.

The Northern Irishman returned to the club he previously led to three titles, having left Hibernian in January.

Odsonne Edouard was the hero as Celtic completed the treble by sinking Hearts at Hampden Park.

Hearts went ahead early in the second half through Ryan Edwards but Hoops striker Edouard levelled with a penalty just after the hour mark before firing a dramatic winner with eight minutes remaining.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said on the Hoops’ Twitter account: “Neil stepped up to the plate when we needed him. He’s a true Celtic man who knows the club and the city.

“He’s a winner with a fantastic eye for a player. I’m delighted to announce he’s been offered the job.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Edouard double secures triple treble for Celtic

Celtic FC voice ‘regret and sorrow’ for victims of paedophile

Celtic boss Lennon urging treble-chasing Hoops not to let focus slip

Lennon doubts ‘very poor’ derby display will affect Celtic job prospects

KEYWORDS

footballNeil LennonScottish PremiershipCeltic

More in this Section

Too Darn Hot can prove too darn good

Could Madhmoon spoil Ballydoyle’s Derby party?

Even Dublin cakewalks can be hugely informative

Thirty years on: Is this the greatest story ever told?


Lifestyle

Gardening: Something for everyone at Chelsea Flower Show

The Wine List: Will 2019 see the rise of rosé in Ireland?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: Crab dishes give a great sense of homely cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »