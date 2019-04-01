NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Celtic not worried over Kieran Tierney's fitness

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 07:14 PM

Celtic have allayed fears over Kieran Tierney's fitness after the left-back went off injured against Rangers.

Tierney overcame pre-match doubts over the calf problem which forced him out of Scotland's recent matches to start in Sunday's derby victory.

But he crawled off the park after pulling up injured as the game entered the final 20 minutes.

Defender Dedryck Boyata soon went off with a hamstring injury to leave Celtic with 10 men.

Assistant manager John Kennedy said ahead of Wednesday's trip to face St Mirren: "Kieran is OK. He had been out for a period and was cramping up a bit so we don't see any issues there.

"Dedryck seemed to get some form of hamstring injury which will be assessed, so we will see the extent of that.

"There was nothing too major away from Dedryck. We have more bodies coming back, Ryan Christie is on the way back, Filip Benkovic is on the way back, and (Olivier) Ntcham and (Tom) Rogic got some game time."

